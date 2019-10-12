Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform". Date "180." (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Date "180."

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" Date "180." - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" Date "180." - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform". Date "180.". This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
19000 $
Price in auction currency 19000 USD
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
328494 $
Price in auction currency 300000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
