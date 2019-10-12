Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform". Date "180." (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform". Date "180.". This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

