Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform". Date "180." (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Date "180."
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1806
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform". Date "180.". This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
19000 $
Price in auction currency 19000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
328494 $
Price in auction currency 300000 CHF
