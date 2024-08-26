Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1806 "Eagle on the front side". With a wreath (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: With a wreath
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1806
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
