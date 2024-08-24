Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform". Circular inscription (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Circular inscription
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform". Circular inscription. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 118,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
