Pattern Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform". Circular inscription (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform". Circular inscription. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 118,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)