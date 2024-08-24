Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform". Circular inscription (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Circular inscription

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" Circular inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" Circular inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform". Circular inscription. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 118,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

