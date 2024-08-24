Pattern Rouble 1806 "Eagle on the front side". Without a wreath (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1806 "Eagle on the front side". Without a wreath. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 1,750. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

