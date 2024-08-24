Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1806 "Eagle on the front side". Date "180." (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Date "180."
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1806
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1806 "Eagle on the front side". Date "180.". This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 1,025. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
For the sale of Rouble 1806 "Eagle on the front side", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
