Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1806 "Eagle on the front side". Date "180." (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Date "180."

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1806 "Eagle on the front side" Date "180." - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1806 "Eagle on the front side" Date "180." - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1806 "Eagle on the front side". Date "180.". This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 1,025. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Russia Rouble 1806 "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia Rouble 1806 "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1806 "Eagle on the front side", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1806 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search