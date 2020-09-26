Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37 - 41 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1801
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck without frame" with mark СПБ AI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1388 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (2)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
141556 $
Price in auction currency 11000000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
130000 $
Price in auction currency 130000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck without frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search