Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 - 41 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck without frame" with mark СПБ AI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1388 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
141556 $
Price in auction currency 11000000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
130000 $
Price in auction currency 130000 USD
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Dorotheum - May 18, 2017
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 25, 2014
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck without frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

