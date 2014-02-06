Pattern Rouble 1801 AI "Eagle on the front side" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1801 "Eagle on the front side" with mark AI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 360,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

