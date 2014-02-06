Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1801 AI "Eagle on the front side" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1801 AI "Eagle on the front side" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1801 AI "Eagle on the front side" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1801 "Eagle on the front side" with mark AI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 360,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1801 AI "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
135484 $
Price in auction currency 100000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1801 AI "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
385625 $
Price in auction currency 360000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1801 AI "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
