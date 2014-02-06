Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1801 AI "Eagle on the front side" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1801
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1801 "Eagle on the front side" with mark AI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 360,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
135484 $
Price in auction currency 100000 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
385625 $
Price in auction currency 360000 CHF
