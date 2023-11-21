Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 14,29 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1817 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1751 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
24000 $
Price in auction currency 24000 USD
