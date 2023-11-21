Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 14,29 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1817 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.

Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 21, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1751 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
24000 $
Price in auction currency 24000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1817 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

