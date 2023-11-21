5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1817 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.

