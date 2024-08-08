Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1804 with mark СПБ ХЛ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6361 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

