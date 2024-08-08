Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 6,08 g
- Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1804
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1804 with mark СПБ ХЛ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6361 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Сondition
