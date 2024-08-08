Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1803 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 6,08 g
- Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1803
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1803 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Christie's auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place June 14, 1979.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Christie's (1)
