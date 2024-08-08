5 Roubles 1803 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1803 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Christie's auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place June 14, 1979.

