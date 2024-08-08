Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1803 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Roubles 1803 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Roubles 1803 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Superior Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1803 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Christie's auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place June 14, 1979.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Christie's (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1803 СПБ at auction Christie's - June 14, 1979
Russia 5 Roubles 1803 СПБ at auction Christie's - June 14, 1979
Ex. Pantelimon V. Sinadino collection
Seller Christie's
Date June 14, 1979
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

