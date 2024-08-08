5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1825 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1222 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

