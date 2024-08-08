Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1825 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1222 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2480 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1825 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
