Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: HARMERS OF LONDON AUCTION LIMITED

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1825 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1222 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2480 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rauch - June 5, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 15, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1825 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

