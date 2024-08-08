Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 276,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1824
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1824 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3933 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (5)
- BAC (1)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Busso Peus (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (10)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rapp (2)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2900 $
Price in auction currency 2705 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2720 $
Price in auction currency 240001 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1824 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search