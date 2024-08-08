5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1824 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3933 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (9) AU (13) XF (28) VF (23) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) MS60 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (4) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (13) PCGS (4) ННР (2) RNGA (1) NCS (1)

