Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 276,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1824 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3933 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2900 $
Price in auction currency 2705 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2720 $
Price in auction currency 240001 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1824 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
