Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 440,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1823 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (16)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (7)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Empire (6)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (14)
- Marciniak (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (3)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- UBS (2)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
1965 $
Price in auction currency 175000 RUB
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1823 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search