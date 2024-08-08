Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 440,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1823 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2020.

Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
1965 $
Price in auction currency 175000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - September 23, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1823 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1823 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

