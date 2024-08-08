Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1822 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
