Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 710,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1817 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52650 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
4945 $
Price in auction currency 440000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
21574 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1817 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
