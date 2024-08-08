Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 710,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1817 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52650 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
4945 $
Price in auction currency 440000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
21574 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price

