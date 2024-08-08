5 Roubles 1817 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1817 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52650 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (30) AU (31) XF (26) VF (22) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (5) MS62 (12) MS61 (7) AU58 (12) AU55 (1) AU50 (7) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF25 (2) PF64 (1) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (24) RNGA (2) ННР (9) PCGS (3) Other filters Coins from collections (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (13)

Auction World (1)

AURORA (9)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (7)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (12)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (2)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (9)

Künker (8)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (3)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (11)

RedSquare (1)

Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (2)

Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (3)

Stack's (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (2)

Знак (1)