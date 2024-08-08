5 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1805 with mark СПБ ХЛ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1569 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 95,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.

