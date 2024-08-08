Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,545

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1805 with mark СПБ ХЛ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1569 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 95,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 28, 2012
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
102009 $
Price in auction currency 95000 CHF
Russia 5 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ at auction Empire - April 27, 2012
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
69826 $
Price in auction currency 50000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Russia 5 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1805 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search