Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 6,08 g
- Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,545
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1805 with mark СПБ ХЛ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1569 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 95,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
102009 $
Price in auction currency 95000 CHF
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
69826 $
Price in auction currency 50000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
