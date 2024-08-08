Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1804 with mark СПБ ХЛ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1610 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
125000 $
Price in auction currency 125000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
135677 $
Price in auction currency 100000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Stack's - September 11, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date September 11, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

