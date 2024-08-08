Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 6,08 g
- Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1804
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1804 with mark СПБ ХЛ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1610 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Künker (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
125000 $
Price in auction currency 125000 USD
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
135677 $
Price in auction currency 100000 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 11, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search