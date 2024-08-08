Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1803 СПБ ХЛ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1803 СПБ ХЛ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Roubles 1803 СПБ ХЛ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1803 with mark СПБ ХЛ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 875. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Russia 5 Roubles 1803 СПБ ХЛ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

