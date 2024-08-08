5 Roubles 1803 СПБ ХЛ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1803 with mark СПБ ХЛ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 875. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

