Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1802 СПБ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1802 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Roubles 1802 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Superior Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

