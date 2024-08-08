Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1809 СПБ ХЛ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 12,17 g
- Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9996 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1809
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1809 with mark СПБ ХЛ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 496 sold at the Renaissance Auctions LLC auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2000.
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
40000 $
Price in auction currency 40000 USD
