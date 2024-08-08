Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1809 СПБ ХЛ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Roubles 1809 СПБ ХЛ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Roubles 1809 СПБ ХЛ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 12,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9996 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1809 with mark СПБ ХЛ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 496 sold at the Renaissance Auctions LLC auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2000.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1809 СПБ ХЛ at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Russia 10 Roubles 1809 СПБ ХЛ at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
40000 $
Price in auction currency 40000 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1809 СПБ ХЛ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 10 Roubles 1809 СПБ ХЛ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
