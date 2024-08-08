10 Roubles 1809 СПБ ХЛ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1809 with mark СПБ ХЛ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 496 sold at the Renaissance Auctions LLC auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2000.

