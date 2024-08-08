10 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1805 with mark СПБ ХЛ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3195 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 51,750. Bidding took place January 15, 2007.

