10 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 12,17 g
- Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9996 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 55,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1805 with mark СПБ ХЛ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3195 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 51,750. Bidding took place January 15, 2007.
