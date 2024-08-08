Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 12,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9996 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 55,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1805 with mark СПБ ХЛ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3195 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 51,750. Bidding took place January 15, 2007.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Russia 10 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

