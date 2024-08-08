Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Superior Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 12,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9996 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 72,320

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

