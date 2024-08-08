Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1802 СПБ ХЛ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 12,17 g
- Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9996 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
