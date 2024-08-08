Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 12,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9996 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 55,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1805 with mark СПБ ХЛ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 120,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.

Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
25898 $
Price in auction currency 105000 PLN
Russia 10 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
36732 $
Price in auction currency 32000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ at auction Empire - December 12, 2008
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

