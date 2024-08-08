Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 12,17 g
- Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9996 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 55,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1805 with mark СПБ ХЛ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 120,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
25898 $
Price in auction currency 105000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
36732 $
Price in auction currency 32000 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
