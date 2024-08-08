10 Roubles 1805 СПБ ХЛ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1805 with mark СПБ ХЛ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 120,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.

Сondition XF (3) VF (4) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)