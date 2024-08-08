Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 12,17 g
- Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9996 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 72,320
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1804
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1804 with mark СПБ ХЛ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5474 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 140,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5444 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
76733 $
Price in auction currency 7000000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search