Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 12,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9996 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 72,320

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1804 with mark СПБ ХЛ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5474 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 140,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5444 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
76733 $
Price in auction currency 7000000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Alexander - May 24, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Dorotheum - May 18, 2017
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

