10 Roubles 1804 СПБ ХЛ (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1804 with mark СПБ ХЛ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5474 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 140,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

