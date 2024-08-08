10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 115,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (1) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) VF35 (1) Service RNGA (1) PCGS (1) NGC (1)