Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 12,17 g
- Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9996 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 115,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
36732 $
Price in auction currency 34000 EUR
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
