Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 12,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9996 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 115,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
36732 $
Price in auction currency 34000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Empire - April 18, 2014
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Empire - December 12, 2008
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1802 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 10 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search