Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1802 СПБ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 12,17 g
- Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9996 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 74,015
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1802 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1047 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 195,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- RND (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (2)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
214655 $
Price in auction currency 195000 EUR
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
22604 $
Price in auction currency 1300000 RUB
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
