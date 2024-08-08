10 Roubles 1802 СПБ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1802 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1047 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 195,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

