Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1802 СПБ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 12,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9996 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 74,015

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1802 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1047 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 195,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (2)
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
214655 $
Price in auction currency 195000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
22604 $
Price in auction currency 1300000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ at auction Künker - June 24, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - April 29, 1974
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - April 29, 1974
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date April 29, 1974
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1802 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 10 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search