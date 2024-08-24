Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search