Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 317,723. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
3399 $
Price in auction currency 317723 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
2034 $
Price in auction currency 195000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

