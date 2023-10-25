Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1809
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 317,723. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
3399 $
Price in auction currency 317723 RUB
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
2034 $
Price in auction currency 195000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
