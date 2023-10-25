Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1809 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 317,723. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

