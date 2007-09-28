Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition MS62 BN ANACS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search