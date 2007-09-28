Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
