Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
946 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
3066 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

