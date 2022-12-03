Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) Service ННР (1)