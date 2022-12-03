Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1807
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
946 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
