Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3882 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

