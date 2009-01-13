Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3882 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
