Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
