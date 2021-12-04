Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 422 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
2029 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS66 RB
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1803 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search