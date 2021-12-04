Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1803
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 422 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Rare Coins (3)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
2029 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
