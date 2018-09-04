Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Type 1804-1810. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Type 1804-1810. Restrike
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Type 1804-1810. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 295,800. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS66 BN ННР
Selling price
3235 $
Price in auction currency 295800 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
669 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search