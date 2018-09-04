Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Type 1804-1810. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Type 1804-1810. Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" Type 1804-1810 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" Type 1804-1810 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Type 1804-1810. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 295,800. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS66 BN ННР
Selling price
3235 $
Price in auction currency 295800 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
669 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2018
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1802 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search