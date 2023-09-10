Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Type 1802. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Type 1802. Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" Type 1802 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" Type 1802 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Type 1802. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 214 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

