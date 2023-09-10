Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Type 1802. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Type 1802. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

