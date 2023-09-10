Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Type 1802. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Type 1802. Restrike
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Type 1802. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 214 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search