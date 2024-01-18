Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 622 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 502 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
724 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
