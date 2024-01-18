Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 622 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (5)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (2)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 502 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
724 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1802 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search