Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 622 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (24) AU (7) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) XF40 (1) SP63 (4) RB (1) BN (8) PL (2) Service PCGS (5) NGC (5) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (2)

Empire (3)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (5)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Palombo (2)

Rare Coins (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (2)