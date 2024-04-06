Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1807
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place December 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (3)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (4)
- MUNZE (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (17)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (6)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- SINCONA (5)
- WAG (1)
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search