Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place December 14, 2019.

Service
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF20
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

