Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place December 14, 2019.

