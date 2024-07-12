Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
