Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

