Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

