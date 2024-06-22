Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1804
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
562 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
