Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (179) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
562 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

