Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1808
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
