Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition AU (13) XF (1) VF (5) No grade (5) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (5) AU53 (3) VF35 (1) BN (2) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Katz (5)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (12)

SINCONA (2)

Знак (1)