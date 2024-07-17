Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - October 30, 2020
Seller Знак
Date October 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 8, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date February 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1808 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

