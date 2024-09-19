Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC NaN

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 175. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1804 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search