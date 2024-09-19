Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 175. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

