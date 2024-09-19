Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 175. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1804 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
