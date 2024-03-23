Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Luxcoins - March 23, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1768 $
Price in auction currency 127500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

