Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

