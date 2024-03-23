Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1803
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1768 $
Price in auction currency 127500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
