Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,250,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
13856 $
Price in auction currency 1250000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
1520 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF20 BN
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - July 18, 2018
Seller Empire
Date July 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

