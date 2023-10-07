Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,250,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (11)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
13856 $
Price in auction currency 1250000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
1520 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF20 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search