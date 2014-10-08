Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 СПБ ПС. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition SP64 RB
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5826 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search