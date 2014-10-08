Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 СПБ ПС. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

