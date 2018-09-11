Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,750. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
1306 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Baldwin's - May 3, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

