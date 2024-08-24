Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1823 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1823 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 937 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 125. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search