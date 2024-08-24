Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1823 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1823 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 937 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 125. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

