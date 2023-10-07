Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2154 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1817 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search