Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1817 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2154 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
