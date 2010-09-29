Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8328 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 КМ АМ at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

