Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin





